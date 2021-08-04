-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will announce ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21).

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Windtree Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,236. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WINT. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

