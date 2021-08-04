$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.59. Rexnord reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RXN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $199,810.38. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,579,000 after purchasing an additional 479,488 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 25.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after buying an additional 514,189 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,797,000 after acquiring an additional 679,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $63,194,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,425,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,119,000 after acquiring an additional 105,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

