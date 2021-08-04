-$0.76 EPS Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.93). Expedia Group reported earnings of ($4.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.18.

EXPE stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.28. 73,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 299,353 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,007,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 50,038 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 247,531 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 146,979 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Expedia Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

