$0.81 EPS Expected for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 226.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryerson.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter worth $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter worth $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $605.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryerson (RYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.