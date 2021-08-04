0xBitcoin Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $594,637.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00062552 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002694 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015567 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.29 or 0.00836035 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00094139 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00042934 BTC.
0xBitcoin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “
0xBitcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
