$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $919.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $5.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.94) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,317,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 455,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after acquiring an additional 131,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded down $9.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.52. 2,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $193.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.95. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

