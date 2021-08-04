$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 25,716 shares worth $14,958,966. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,754,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,777,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,551,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $548.04. 199,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,174. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

