$1.50 EPS Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.55. American Electric Power reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.12. 45,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,579. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.55. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,644 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,550,000 after acquiring an additional 68,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,894,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after acquiring an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

