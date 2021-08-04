$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CME Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.65. 52,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,938. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

