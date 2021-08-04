$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report $1.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.23.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,654 shares of company stock worth $7,630,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,003,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,095,000 after buying an additional 70,263 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,547. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $312.17. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

