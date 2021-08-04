1,062 Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Bought by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 919.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 362,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 327,075 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 161,285 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 48,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,764. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20.

