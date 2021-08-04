10,991 Shares in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,991 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,573,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,929,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after acquiring an additional 232,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 182,937 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWB opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.22.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

