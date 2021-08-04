1,389 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.