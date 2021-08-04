$140.50 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post $140.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.80 million and the highest is $145.80 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $117.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $544.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $533.20 million to $551.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $641.58 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $672.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 493,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,879.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,829.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,987 shares of company stock worth $3,344,274. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

