14,572 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,572 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 55,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

BZH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of BZH opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $551.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.