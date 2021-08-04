1,500 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,547,000 after purchasing an additional 697,191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,318 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,337,000 after purchasing an additional 232,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,801,000 after purchasing an additional 141,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

