16,200 Shares in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NextDecade by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NextDecade by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NextDecade by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 52,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.59. NextDecade Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

