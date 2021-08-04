$18.84 Million in Sales Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to post sales of $18.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Capstone Green Energy posted sales of $14.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year sales of $81.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.06 million to $82.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $103.03 million, with estimates ranging from $89.29 million to $111.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capstone Green Energy.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.82% and a negative net margin of 27.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of CGRN stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98. Capstone Green Energy has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.56.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.