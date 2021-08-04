1,800 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RJF. boosted their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.77.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.58%. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

