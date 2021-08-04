1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Update

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. M3F Inc. increased its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,981 shares during the quarter. M3F Inc. owned about 3.72% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.66 million, a P/E ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.18%.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

