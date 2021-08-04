1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Gap Up to $16.25

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $17.13. 1stdibs.Com shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 5,794 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIBS. Bank of America assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.