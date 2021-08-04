$2.96 EPS Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to post earnings per share of $2.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.02. General Dynamics posted earnings per share of $2.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.54.

NYSE GD traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $195.87. The company had a trading volume of 610,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,735. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

