$219.86 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to announce $219.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.52 million and the highest is $227.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $176.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $889.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $869.53 million to $918.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $962.19 million, with estimates ranging from $914.91 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.Finally, TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.15.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.28. 387,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

