$244.48 Million in Sales Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will report $244.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $242.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NYSE U traded up $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.15. 2,259,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.09. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.12.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $11,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,170,709 shares of company stock valued at $115,531,858.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group boosted its stake in Unity Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,967 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,289 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,642 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

