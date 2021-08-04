2,815 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Purchased by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.52.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

