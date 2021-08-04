2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Short Interest Down 14.5% in July

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 12,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. 2U has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. On average, analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in 2U by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in 2U by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.