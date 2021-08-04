$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report $3.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.53 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $13.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.18 billion to $15.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.60.

Shares of GPI traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $82.35 and a 1-year high of $181.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $100,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

