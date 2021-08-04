3,125 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,125 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $618.83. 25,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,919. The company has a market capitalization of $294.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $631.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $572.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.