37,754 Shares in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Precigen by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 746,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 53,022 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Precigen by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 138,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Precigen by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 160,121 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

In other news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $303,571.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,490 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $3,856,665.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,342,969 shares in the company, valued at $176,706,275.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,534,547 shares of company stock worth $17,508,035 over the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGEN opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.71. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

