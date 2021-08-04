$38.65 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report sales of $38.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.90 million and the lowest is $36.60 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $36.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $151.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.70 million to $154.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $159.97 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $166.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

HTBK opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $664.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after buying an additional 832,326 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,888,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,631,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after buying an additional 515,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,873,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after buying an additional 445,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

