$386.55 Million in Sales Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will report $386.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.30 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $377.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.50 million.

ATSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 605,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,601. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,397 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Amazon.com Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth about $25,326,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,869 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

