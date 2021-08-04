$4.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will report $4.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.54 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $16.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $16.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western Digital.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.70. 200,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,222. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 34.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

