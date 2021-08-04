$4.98 Million in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce sales of $4.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.53 million and the lowest is $3.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16,500%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $55.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.81 million to $63.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $214.72 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUPH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,393.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $11.47. 6,815,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,508. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

