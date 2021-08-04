400 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM stock opened at $425.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $442.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.