400 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HUM stock opened at $425.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $442.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
