$407.35 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post sales of $407.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $409.70 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $306.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth $1,324,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 133,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,730 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 37,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $717.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

