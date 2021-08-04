4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,845 ($37.17). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,780 ($36.32), with a volume of 5,750 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 4imprint Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,743.09. The company has a market capitalization of £785.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

