$5.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post $5.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.40 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $21.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.37 billion to $22.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $22.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

AFL stock opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. Aflac has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

