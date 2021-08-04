$5.99 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post sales of $5.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.35 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,122.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $25.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $29.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $51.02 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $64.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NBRV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,016. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $597.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

