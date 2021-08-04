5,867 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Shares of LSCC opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $138,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,843,036.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $161,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,472.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,787 shares of company stock worth $5,976,066. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

