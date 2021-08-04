$59.60 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will post sales of $59.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $60.30 billion. McKesson posted sales of $55.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $249.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.92 billion to $251.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $259.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $255.58 billion to $260.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

McKesson stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.89. McKesson has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $209.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,885 shares of company stock worth $6,010,716 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

