6 Meridian Purchases Shares of 1,808 Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $115.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.07. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.60 and a beta of 1.89.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $318,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $113,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,009 shares of company stock worth $2,276,435 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

