6,081 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 3.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,417,000 after acquiring an additional 477,362 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 97.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,599 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $251,804,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 15.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 4,379,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $153,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

