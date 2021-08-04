66,387 Shares in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADXS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 471,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 156,591 shares during the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Shares of Advaxis stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $62.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.39. Advaxis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Advaxis from $5.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Advaxis Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.