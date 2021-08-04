$67.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to announce sales of $67.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.70 billion and the highest is $69.34 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $46.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $267.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.69 billion to $279.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $264.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $232.98 billion to $307.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $246.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.