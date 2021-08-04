$67.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to announce sales of $67.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.70 billion and the highest is $69.34 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $46.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $267.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.69 billion to $279.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $264.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $232.98 billion to $307.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $246.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.