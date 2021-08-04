$7.98 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will post sales of $7.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.33 billion and the lowest is $7.52 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.18 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,257,000 after buying an additional 656,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 11,172.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after acquiring an additional 405,105 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SAP by 140.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,081,000 after acquiring an additional 367,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

SAP traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $146.39. 1,002,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,307. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $179.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

