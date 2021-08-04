$75.13 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post $75.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.80 million. Upland Software reported sales of $71.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $307.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.80 million to $310.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $317.70 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $328.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 11.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 32.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $34.83. The company had a trading volume of 311,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,123. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

