798,867 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 798,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,174,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE OGN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.15. 32,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,110. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.07. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on OGN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.