83,899 Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 83,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth $182,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth $263,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGPIU opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

