9,084 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

STZ traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.28. 5,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,636. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

