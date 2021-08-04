9,776 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 380,486 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.39. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.45.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

